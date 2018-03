“And in parting”…Tillerson takes a shot at Russia on his way out the door

Rex Tillerson is slamming Russia as he bids farewell to the State Department. After being fired by President Trump tuesday, Tillerson noted Russia’s “troubling actions.” Tillerson took a shot at the Kremlin earlier this week over the recent poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Great Britain. Trump suddenly fired Tillerson, on Twitter of course, saying he’ll nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to fill his spot at the State Department. Gina Haspel will be nominated to replace Pompeo.

So let’s get the rundown…Rex Tillerson joins more than three-dozen high-profile officials who have resigned or been fired since Trump took office. Last week, Economic Adviser Gary Cohn resigned from the White House following a disagreement with the President over steel and aluminum tariffs. And shortly before that, Hope Hicks announced she would resign as White House Communications Director, following a grilling on Capitol Hill related to the Russia investigation.

How’s that for…winning.

Also On 100.3: