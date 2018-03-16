School District With Racial Bias Issues Challenges The Education Plan For An Autistic Black Student

Photo by

National
Home > National

School District With Racial Bias Issues Challenges The Education Plan For An Autistic Black Student

Henrico County School District is one of four Virginia school systems that have been flagged for racial bias.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

A Virginia school district is suing to reverse the education plan for one of its severely autistic African-American students.

See Also: Disabled Black Students, NAACP File Discrimination Complaint Against Virginia District

The Henrico County School Board filed a suit in February to appeal the December decision of a special hearing officer, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. That hearing concluded that the school system failed to provide Gregory Matthews with a free, appropriate education, and that Henrico must contribute financially for him to attend a private school that can provide the quality education he needs.

But the county contends that it has made progress educating 15-year-old Matthews, who is nonverbal.

Henrico is one of four state school districts that the Virginia Department of Education flagged for disproportionately punishing Black students with learning disabilities, compared to what it provides White and Hispanic students with similar challenges. School officials in the districts suspend their learning disabled African-American students at least three times more often than their disabled peers. Meanwhile, there’s also an ongoing U.S. Department of Education investigation into racial bias complaints against all four of the school districts.

Federal law requires public school districts to provide a free and appropriate education for students with learning disabilities. After collaborating with teachers and education specialists to develop an individualized plan for their child, parents can dispute how effectively the school is implementing the strategy.

Matthews’ parents exercised their right to dispute the quality of education that Henrico was providing their son. They complained that he was not making sufficient progress. The parents wanted to send him to a private school in the county that specializes in educating autistic children. The county, however, would have to contribute about $23,000 a year for the private school, which is about one-third of the full tuition. The parents contend that the school simply does not want to pay.

SEE ALSO:

Katrina Pierson Rejoins The Trump Fold Of Crazy Surrogates

Ben Carson Says The Bible Has Helped Him To Kick People Out Of Fair Housing

Malcolm X Speaks

11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant In 2018

12 photos Launch gallery

11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant In 2018

Continue reading 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant In 2018

11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant In 2018

Malcolm X was assassinated  53 years ago today. Here, we honor his legacy in his own words.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos