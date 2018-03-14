Rihanna Is Ready To Make Peace With Chris Brown…Again

Allegedly, Rihanna wrote down a list of all the things she hopes to accomplish in the next few years and forgiving ‘Chris Brown’ is one of them.
As the ole saying goes ‘All good things must come to an end’ and sometimes all bad things can come to an end as well. Rihanna is ready to forgive Chris for the worst fight they’ve ever had, that was made public, back in 2009.
Back in 2012 Rihanna did an interview with Oprah Winfrey and mentioned in their conversation how she had learned to let go of the anger in order to find peace and move on. She repaired her relationship with her father and she used those same tactics to forgive Chris Brown, back in 2012.
Now, in 2018 at 30 years old, the ‘Wild Thoughts’ singer Rihanna is ready to move forward with life and ready to have children and get married. Now these feelings have been brought on by the new relationship she is in with Billionaire boyfriend ‘Hassan Jameel’.
A close source to Rihanna recently told Hollywoodlife.com:
They are serious, and now that Rihanna has hit the big 3-0 she is thinking about stuff like marriage and family a lot more. She always thought she would have several children by this age, so that is on her mind now too. She and Hassan are not rushing into anything, but that is where her head is going. It seems like she was met her Prince Charming.’
Sometimes forgiveness is all we have to do in order to have true closure with something or someone. Wishing Rihanna and Chris the best of luck on the journey of exoneration, again.
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37