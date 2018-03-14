Rihanna Is Ready To Make Peace With Chris Brown…Again

Allegedly, Rihanna wrote down a list of all the things she hopes to accomplish in the next few years and forgiving ‘Chris Brown’ is one of them.

As the ole saying goes ‘All good things must come to an end’ and sometimes all bad things can come to an end as well. Rihanna is ready to forgive Chris for the worst fight they’ve ever had, that was made public, back in 2009.

Back in 2012 Rihanna did an interview with Oprah Winfrey and mentioned in their conversation how she had learned to let go of the anger in order to find peace and move on. She repaired her relationship with her father and she used those same tactics to forgive Chris Brown, back in 2012.

Now, in 2018 at 30 years old, the ‘Wild Thoughts’ singer Rihanna is ready to move forward with life and ready to have children and get married. Now these feelings have been brought on by the new relationship she is in with Billionaire boyfriend ‘Hassan Jameel’.

A close source to Rihanna recently told Hollywoodlife.com:

They are serious, and now that Rihanna has hit the big 3-0 she is thinking about stuff like marriage and family a lot more. She always thought she would have several children by this age, so that is on her mind now too. She and Hassan are not rushing into anything, but that is where her head is going. It seems like she was met her Prince Charming.’

Sometimes forgiveness is all we have to do in order to have true closure with something or someone. Wishing Rihanna and Chris the best of luck on the journey of exoneration, again.

