USHER: Newly Single and Ready to Move On

Usher may have already moved on from his marriage.

The singer is newly single and apparently ready to mingle as he was spotted at Hollywood party working the room and getting close to a lot of ladies, including Rita Ora. One witness says it “wasn’t necessarily a spark between Rita and Usher, but he definitely navigated the room as a single guy. He chatted up a few of the girls.” Usher and his wife, Grace Miguel, recently called it quits after two years of marriage. (Page Six)

