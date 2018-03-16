WTFasho TOYS R US: Shuttering U.S. Stores

0 reads Leave a comment
The time has finally come for Toys R Us kids to grow up. The toy store chain which was loved by generations of kids for 70 years is closing all of its 735 U.S. stores.
The company said in a Bankruptcy Court filing it has determined that “the best way to maximize their recoveries is to liquidate the existing inventory in all…735 remaining U.S. stores and begin an orderly wind-down of the U.S. operations.” The company had originally planned to keep 400 stores open but ultimately didn’t have enough cash to keep them operational. The company filed for bankruptcy late last year and hoped it would be helped by strong holiday sales, but that never happened. (USA Today)
Fasho Thoughts:
- If you have Toys R Us gift cards, you better use them. The chain says it will honor them for 30 days.
- While U.S. operations are closing, stores in Canada and elsewhere around the world will likely be sold.
- Toys R Us actually started out as a children’s furniture store.
- Online shopping killed Toys R Us and now kids will never get the experience of walking into the giant toy stores.
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
1.Source:Radio One 1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 22 of 37
23.Source:Radio One 23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 37 of 37
comments – Add Yours