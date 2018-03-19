Feature Story
Colin Kaepernick All Smiles As He Heads To Court

OJ Simpson shares his unnecessary opinion of Colin's protest.

San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

Colin Kaepernick was in good spirits as he went to court for his collusion case against the NFL.

TMZ.com spotted Colin with a smile on his face as he stepped out to attend the deposition of Texans owner, Bob McNair. Reportedly, he even got in a quick workout before the proceedings in Houston.

Colin filed a grievance against the NFL claiming that a number of team owners and league officials joined forces to blackball him for deciding to take a knee in peaceful protest during The National Anthem. At the time, he had been playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

McNair is just one of a few high-profile witnesses in the case. Colin’s attorneys from Geragos & Geragos have also subpoenaed the owner and coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

In other news, Buffalo News asked for OJ Simpson’s opinion on Colin’s protest. It’s unclear why anyone would care what OJ thinks about this situation, but he also seemed to miss the point of Colin’s demonstration.

“I think Colin made a mistake. I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag,” he told Buffalo News.

“I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don’t disrespect the Bible because of those guys,” he continued. “The flag shouldn’t be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be.”

OJ didn’t just have a problem with Colin’s initial protest, it was the fact that he continued to protest to bothered The Juice.

“When he did it the first time. I thought, ‘Well, you took a gamble, and I give you credit.’ But it was him continuing to do it where he made the biggest mistake,” OJ explained. “I’m a firmer believer of doing what you think is right, but I would always stand for the flag.”

Photos