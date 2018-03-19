Feature Story
Kenya Moore Announces Pregnancy

Kenya had big fights and bigger news for Bravo at the "RHOA" reunion.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

It seems that Kenya Moore had some exciting news to share at the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion.

Kenya might have secured her storyline for next season!

According to Love B. Scott, Kenya had a bombshell for the girls when she revealed that she’s pregnant while taping the RHOA season 10 reunion. Not only that, but she indicated that her hubby, Marc Daly, is more open to appearing on camera these days. Those two things together could save her peach!

Then there was this cryptic post she put on Instagram which could back up reports that Kenya is finally expecting.

Following months of speculation about her status on the cast, fans may be getting an indication of her prospective standing. Love B Scott reports that Kenya has been placed at the end of the couch. Those closest to Andy are the seats of highest interest, and Kenya’s usually right at the center. This season, however, she was all the way down the end of the couch.

Despite her position, Kenya pulled plenty of focus as she had two separate blowouts with Marlo Hampton and Kim Zolciak. In fact, she even got a seating upgrade to team up with NeNe Leakes and argue with Kim.

Kim supposedly ran off crying from the set, but it looks like Marlo came prepared for the reunion drama.

We’ll have to wait a few more weeks to see what really went down at the RHOA season 10 reunion. And, no matter what Kenya’s fate on the show may happen to be, Bravo seems to recognize her marketing pull. She’s been prominently featured in Housewives spots for A Wrinkle In Time.

Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

Photos