Trump Wants The Death Penalty For Drug Dealers [VIDEO]

Donald Trump has announced he will pursue a change in the law to allow “big drug pushers” to face the death penalty.

“Toughness is the thing that they most fear,” Trump said.

According to ABC News, the “toughness,” even means sentencing them to death.

“Drug traffickers kill so many thousands of our citizens every year,” Trump said. “That’s why my Department of Justice will be seeking so many tougher penalties than we’ve ever had and we’ll be focusing on the penalties that I talked about previously for big pushers, the ones that are killing so many people, and that penalty is going to be the death penalty.”

He added: “Other countries don’t play games. … But the ultimate penalty has to be the death penalty.”

He went on to speak, stating that he wants to win this battle against drug dealers.

“If we don’t get tough on the drug dealers, we’re wasting our time,” Trump told the crowd, some of whom shouted “yes!” in response to his statement.

“This isn’t about nice anymore,” Trump said. “This is about winning a very, very tough problem and if we don’t get very tough on these dealers it’s not going to happen folks … I want to win this battle.”

This speech took place in New Hampshire, a state that has opioid crisis and is one of the worst affected states.

See more of Trump’s speech below:

