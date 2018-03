The Weeknd Causes Social Media Frenzy with a simple punctuation

As you know, Twitter now goes up to 280 characters, but sometimes a simple “?” can cause a uproar.

That’s what The Weeknd did on Saturday night. It was liked over one-hundred-thousand times and retweeted over 50-thousand times. Some fans responded saying the question mark might be The Weeknd hinting at a new project he’s working on. But most people think he was praising XXXTentacion’s new album, called ” ?” which dropped on Friday.

Ahh the things that celebs do on social media…

Also On 100.3: