Russ Parr: What Do You Do After A Break Up?

Written By: RPMS Staff

Posted 1 hour ago
Break ups are never easy and coping with it can be even harder especially if you’ve been wronged throughout the process. So what do you do? If you’re Iggy Azalea and you dated Swaggy P then you burn his clothes because you know that’s the one thing he really loves. Russ and the team talk about the things they’d hate to see messed up.

