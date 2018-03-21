DL’s Short Bus Records: Have You Seen Nicki Minaj?

1 reads Leave a comment
Special K is back with another Short Bus Records song called Have You Seen Her? That is have you seen Nicki Minaj since Cardi B came on the scene?
Nicki & Meek Mill’s Most Awkward But Loving Moments
Nicki & Meek Mill's Most Awkward But Loving Moments
1. When u & bae rent out the entire theatre to watch #StraightOutttaCompton with the team 😁😁😁. so proud of Ice Cube. Can’t wait to reveal our lil secret. 😊😊😊Source:Instagram 1 of 6
2. Gimme $20! Here’s another shot of Meek wifing Nicki in a club.Source:Instagram 2 of 6
3. Ride or Die.Source:Instagram 3 of 6
4. Meek touches Nicki with a warm embrace as he gazes into the camera while holding the love of his life.Source:Instagram 4 of 6
5. Used to call me Hillary cuz I RIDE’M 😇 #BackTogetherOniTunes #Rodham @robinthickeSource:Instagram 5 of 6
6. 💘Source:Instagram 6 of 6
