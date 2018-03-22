Khloe Kardashian Drops Nearly Nude Prego Pics In Lingerie

Khloe Kardashian Drops Nearly Nude Prego Pics In Lingerie

The countdown to baby Kardashian/ Thompson is ticking down and Khloe Kardashian is two weeks away from giving birth. Sources say she is currently in Cleveland and prepping for the arrival of her baby girl. In the meantime Khloe is sowing of her baby bump in the sexiest way possible… in lingerie!

Khloé recently dropped maternity clothing through her  Good American. On Thursday, Good American introduced its first maternity denim line, Good Mama. According to a press release, it’s “designed to offer sexy, great-fitting denim without sacrificing style or comfort, leaving women to focus on what matters most — being a good mama!” according to a press release. Ever since then she has been dropping sexy prego pics on her Instagram with ease. Check the pics below:

