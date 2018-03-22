Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Judge Honors Jill Scott’s Prenup, Denies Estranged Husband’s Demands

It looks like Jilly from Philly gets to keep her coins!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Made Man Awards 2017

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jill Scott has another victory in court!

According to BOSSIP, on Monday a Tennessee judge denied Mike Dobson’s request for Scott to pay him $6,500 for legal fees from the divorce. That, and the prenuptial that he signed has to be honored.

In addition, Scott’s lawyer revealed that the Grammy-winning singer paid her estranged husband $20,000 around a week before she filed for divorce.

“She did not throw him out with nothing,” Rose Palermo, a lawyer for Scott, said at a hearing last month, according to a transcript obtained by BOSSIP.

“She gave him $20,000 when he left. And during the – during the course of the marriage, she deposited funds into an account for his – for his benefit.”

However, according to court docs, Dobson claims that while he did receive $20,000, that money went to pay immediate “family expenses” and he never personally say those coins.

This is another win for the “Golden” singer as we previously reported last month a judge granted the Grammy winner’s wishes and placed a gag order on her estranged husband, banning him from speaking about her, their marriage and their divorce proceedings to the press.

According to TMZ, Jilly from Philly filed legal docs claiming Michael Dobson “has engaged in a campaign of harassment and disparagement with an endgame of squeezing money out of her.”

In addition, the singer claims that Dobson has contacted her family and friends trash-talking her and is seeking revenge because Jill filed for divorce some 19 months after getting married. Over the past few months, Dobson has given numerous exclusive interviews with Bossip, claiming that the “Golden” singer is “evil” and emasculating.”

“She’s got issues. There’s no men in that family, there’s only women. And when a man comes in, it’s like a challenge,” Dobson said.

Thankfully, the two never shared their own biological children together, just a son from her prior relationship.

Jill stays winning!

RELATED NEWS:

Oh No! Jill Scott Sued Over Her Hallmark Card Line

Jill Scott Wins Gag Order Against Estranged Husband In Court

Jill Scott Calls It Quits After One Year Of Nuptials

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Judge Honors Jill Scott’s Prenup, Denies Estranged Husband’s Demands

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 year ago
03.20.17
Photos