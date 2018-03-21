Are You Ready? Season 3 Of ‘Saints And Sinners’ Is Coming Back

Who’s ready for the next season of Saints and Sinners?

Well, the wait is finally over! The third season of the hit Bounce gospel drama is back and apparently all “hell breaks loose.”

According to the network, here’s what you can expect:

“A vicious, no-holds-barred battle for Greater Hope Baptist Church erupts between the old guard, Cypress Mayor Ella Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway) and Rex Fisher (Clifton Powell), and the young bloods Levi Sterling (Christian Keyes) and Jabari Morris (J.D. Williams) while Kendrick Murphy (Tray Chaney) tries to survive a life-threatening predicament in order to expose his grandmother, Leona Byrd (Donna Biscoe) as a killer. Miles Calloway (Keith Robinson) is once again caught between his wife and his one-time mistress, Christie Johnson (Jasmine Burke) as Tamara’s (Demetria McKinney) wild allegations threaten to put Christie away forever and rock Cypress to its core. Detective St. Charles (Afemo Omilami) has his hands full with chaos and crime running rampant in Cypress in season three.”

Oh, the drama!

Season 3 will drop on Sunday, April 8, with new episodes premiering every Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.

