Classy But Shady: Kim Cattrall Shares Her Thoughts On Cynthia Nixon Running For Governor Of NY

We see what you did there, Kim.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Sex And The City 2 Uk Film Premiere - London

Source: Mark Cuthbert / Getty

Rumors about the cast of Sex and the City not getting along went on for years before we saw any kind of real static with our own two eyes. If you’ll recall, a little over one month ago, Kim Cattrall put the final nail in the coffin where Sarah Jessica Parker was concerned, writing on Instagram in the wake of her own brother’s death “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

After that dose of realness, fans have been wanting to know how Kim feels about another one of her castmates, Cynthia Nixon, running for governor of NY. Kim offered a very dry response with no hint of excitement, but read between the lines and you will find some shade.

After Kim decided not to do Sex and the City 3, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis made it clear they were upset by her decision. But, as Kim says in her tweet of support to Cynthia, it’s a girl’s prerogative to move on her with her life—and she’s right.

See what Kristin had to say about Nixon’s run for governor below and don’t hold your breath waiting for a reunion.

 

