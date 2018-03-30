Something Good Actually Happened At HUD and Ben Carson Had Nothing To Do With It

Photo by

National
Home > National

Something Good Actually Happened At HUD and Ben Carson Had Nothing To Do With It

The former doctor's failures didn't win this time.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 44 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

For months, Ben Carson has proven to be a failure as secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). He was accused in a lawsuit by Helen Foster of demoting her for not approving extravagant office renovations. There are accusations of his family being too involved at HUD, emails proving he has lied and even reports of Carson using taxpayer money for private  planes. However, there is good news (finally) coming out of HUD—but Carson isn’t the one to thank.

According to the New York Daily News,  “For decades the city Housing Authority has experienced cuts in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). This year the Trump administration proposed more of the same, with NYCHA bracing for a huge 66% cut to big-ticket capital projects and an 11% trim to day-to-day operations funds.” Sounds terrible, right? But, reports the newspaper, “Congress rejected that approach and appropriated millions more for housing programs nationwide. Trump complained but signed it March 23.” Consequently, for the first time in years, New York City Housing Authority and other city affordable housing programs will get a big boost in funds from the feds.

The numbers still need to be approved but preliminary reports expect, “NYCHA will get $160 million more for capital projects, a 46% spike to $506 million. It also adds $30 million more for operations for a total of $919 million, a modest 3% bump.”

The NYCHA released a statement, which read, “For the first time in decades, Congress has significantly increased the federal resources available for affordable and public housing, recognizing the critical role that housing play in our lives, our communities and our economy.”

Finally, some good work done at HUD! And Ben Carson gets none of the credit! In addition, he continues to struggle: Carson has now asked his employees to write their own mission statement, after his completely missed the mark of why the Department of Housing and Urban Development was created. See below:

Ben, why do you still have a job?

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success

Rihanna Just Singlehandedly Snatched Snapchat’s Wig… And Its Stock Is Going Down

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Something Good Actually Happened At HUD and Ben Carson Had Nothing To Do With It

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos