White Teacher Sexually Assaulted Her Black Foster Son And Had His Baby

Photo by

National
Home > National

White Teacher Sexually Assaulted Her Black Foster Son And Had His Baby

This is disgusting.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Lauren Lynn Cross, 37, was a teacher  at Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio. She reportedly befriended a then-16-year-old Black teenager, according to News 5 in Cleveland, and somehow convinced his mother she was not able to care for him. In 2015, Cross resigned from the school and was granted  “partial parental custody,” and the teenager moved into her home so she could “mentor” him. No word on why the mother gave the teacher parental rights.

News 5 also reports, “The teen’s father says he first raised concerns to both a Buchtel High School official and Tallmadge Police as early as 2012 when his son was a freshman — but no charges were filed.” In December of 2015, the teacher gave birth to a son, which was fathered by the boy, and she gave the child up for adoption. The teenager was 17 at that time.

Reportedly, the teenager refused to cooperate with police and the teacher was only arrested when the father recorded his son confessing and submitted the audio to police. In took two years, August 2017, for her to be charged with accounts of sexual battery. Now, according to People.com, Cross “pleaded guilty to sexual battery charges years after she gave birth to her teenage student’s baby.” She will be sentenced on May 24 and is facing up to 21 years in prison. See a clip when the story originally broke:

There are so many more questions to the story. Why was the father’s original complaints ignored in 2012? Why did the mother give partial custody in 2015? Was the father aware the teacher received partial custody? The teacher is obviously a pedophile and deserves as much jail time as possible.

SEE ALSO:

Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Team Went All Iggy Azalea And Proudly Chanted The N-Word On Video

Wildin’ Out Wednesday: Too Ratchet And Ignorant For Angela Rye

Donald Trump Is Black America’s ‘What’s Now’ Problem

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

10 photos Launch gallery

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading 11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we on President’s Day.

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos