White Teacher Sexually Assaulted Her Black Foster Son And Had His Baby

Lauren Lynn Cross, 37, was a teacher at Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio. She reportedly befriended a then-16-year-old Black teenager, according to News 5 in Cleveland, and somehow convinced his mother she was not able to care for him. In 2015, Cross resigned from the school and was granted “partial parental custody,” and the teenager moved into her home so she could “mentor” him. No word on why the mother gave the teacher parental rights.

News 5 also reports, “The teen’s father says he first raised concerns to both a Buchtel High School official and Tallmadge Police as early as 2012 when his son was a freshman — but no charges were filed.” In December of 2015, the teacher gave birth to a son, which was fathered by the boy, and she gave the child up for adoption. The teenager was 17 at that time.

Reportedly, the teenager refused to cooperate with police and the teacher was only arrested when the father recorded his son confessing and submitted the audio to police. In took two years, August 2017, for her to be charged with accounts of sexual battery. Now, according to People.com, Cross “pleaded guilty to sexual battery charges years after she gave birth to her teenage student’s baby.” She will be sentenced on May 24 and is facing up to 21 years in prison. See a clip when the story originally broke:

There are so many more questions to the story. Why was the father’s original complaints ignored in 2012? Why did the mother give partial custody in 2015? Was the father aware the teacher received partial custody? The teacher is obviously a pedophile and deserves as much jail time as possible.

