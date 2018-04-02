Program Will Help Older Ohioans Take Multiple Medications Properly

Written By: Nia Noelle

Written By: Nia Noelle

This program will be a Godsend for many people in the state.

“Officials hope these reviews will help older Ohioans avoid medicine and drug combinations that could increase their chance of falling because of dizziness, drowsiness, and confusion,” according to 10TV.

Hands of African American woman holding prescription medicine

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

Many older people in the community may take multiple medications improperly that can cause dizziness, drowsiness, and confusion. These states can send people to the emergency room or worse.

It’s reported that 1 in 3 people over the age of 60 experience falls during the year.

