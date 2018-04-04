Watch: Texas Police Department’s Brutal Arrest Of An African American Caught On Video

Photo by

National
Home > National

Watch: Texas Police Department’s Brutal Arrest Of An African American Caught On Video

Officers from the department have a history of getting caught using excessive force.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Fort Worth police were caught, once again, on video in a brutal arrest of a Black person.

See Also: Texas Mom & Daughters Arrested After Calling Police For Help

Police officials urged calm and patience on Monday while they conduct a use of force investigation of the officers who punched and kicked Forrest Curry, 35, while he was pinned to the ground on Saturday, NBC News reported.

Officers from the department have a history of using excessive force against African-Americans.

On March 22, a video was made public in which a White off-duty officer, who was working as a hospital security guard, assaulted a Black man in an arrest. Officer Jon Preston Romer was indicted on charges of official oppression, aggravated perjury and making a false report to a police officer in connection with the 2016 incident.

In another case, a video went viral that showed a Fort Worth White officer wrestling a Black mother to ground before she and her two daughters were arrested. The mother, Jacqueline Craig, initially called the police because she was having a dispute with her White neighbor. Here’s what that arrest looked like:

The details of what led to the arrest of Curry were not immediately clear, according to the Dallas Morning News. But firefighters, responding to an ambulance call, requested police assistance to deal with him because he was being combative, the police said.

Curry was allegedly intoxicated, something his attorney denied. He ran when the police arrived. Officers caught up with Curry three blocks away and wrestled him to the ground, where he was beaten while they tried to handcuff him.

“They was telling him to put your hands behind your back and let us cuff you or whatever but how they had him they couldn’t cuff him and then they was just kicking him all in his ribs and stuff and they said the reason why it happened was because he hit the EMT but I feel like that’s not a reason to hit on somebody,”  witness Quinisha Johnson told NBC.

Officers arrested Curry for public intoxication, evading arrest, resisting arrest and local warrants. Curry suffers from seizures, according his attorney, Jasmine Crockett, who added that he experienced a seizure before and possible during the arrest.

Footage from the arrest follows below.

SEE ALSO:

Winnie Mandela, Ex-Wife Of Former South African President Nelson Mandela, Dies At 81

Authorities Now Believe The Crash With Devonte Hart And His Five Siblings Was ‘Intentional’

Funeral Services Held For Unarmed Man Killed By Sacramento Police

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

46 photos Launch gallery

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos