Black Chicago Water Department Employees Battle Racism And Sexism, Report

Photo by

National
Home > National

Black Chicago Water Department Employees Battle Racism And Sexism, Report

A veteran chemist at the Jardine and Sawyer Water Purification plant remains on the job after several complaints.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Black employees at the Chicago Department of Water Management are subjected to systematic racism and sexism, a pattern that an inspector general said has been going on for decades, according to a new report.

The beleaguered department had been inundated with complaints that African-American workers were discriminated against and harassed, with one Water Department employee at the eye of the storm for racist, aggressive behavior. The employee remains on the job despite allegations of hate, according to an investigation by Project Six, a nonprofit  dedicated to “investigating, exposing and ending government corruption in Chicago and across Illinois.”

Workers of color were intimidated with “small knives, racist signs and copies of Mein Kampf,” Adolf Hitler’s autobiography, the project report said. False complaints were also made against them in retaliation for speaking out about the verbal and physical harassment. In addition, reports of misconduct went unaddressed for years.

“The Water Department plays a critical role for Chicago; it literally impacts the physical health of Chicagoans every single day,”  Faisal Khan, Project Six CEO, said. “This investigation shows a lack of professional responsibility from all levels of supervision at the Water Department. Complaints were ignored over and over again by city leaders about a culture of homophobia, sexism, racism and outright abusive conduct by employees within the department over many, many years.”

The scandal hit the fan when an inspector general’s report and news stories exposed the gross misconduct, forcing Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to call for the resignations of several higher-ups mid-last year. A water department employee referenced in Project Six’s report, who was not identified, was fired during the shake-up but was reinstated after an arbitration trial.

An unnamed chemist at the city’s Jardine and Sawyer Water Purification plants was identified as the water department employee in question, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He was accused of writing the word “Judas” on a Black co-worker’s calendar who tried to report the alleged harassment and even urinating in a worker’s coffee cup, among other things.

The water department has promised to make reforms, but questions still remain as to why the poisonous culture targeting employees of color was allowed in the first place.  Project Six agreed with the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus’ “call for a complete, independent investigation.”

SEE ALSO:

Devonte Hart And His Siblings Removed From Public School The Day After Mother’s Child Abuse Conviction

North Carolina Cop Kills 60-Year-Old Black Man Within Minutes After A Traffic Stop

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 80th Birthday Celebrations in South Africa

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

13 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2018.

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos