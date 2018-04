Keith Robinson Grades Russ Parr On His Directing Skills

From Power Rangers to Saints & Sinners and everywhere in between Keith Robinson is a well-rounded actor. Russ Parr had the honor of directing six episodes of Saints & Sinners and got to work with Robinson.

Naturally, the Russ Parr Morning Show crew had to ask Robinson what he thought of Parr’s directing.

“This is a cheap shot. He’s very difficult to work with. No honestly, I’ve worked with Russ for years. We did 35 And Kicking a few years ago,” explained Robinson. “He’s actually a good director. I mean he knows his stuff.”

Robinson has a new single out called Never Be You that you can find on any streaming service. Catch Saints & Sinners Sunday, April 8 on Bounce TV.

