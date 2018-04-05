Issa Work Of Art: 5 Google Doodles Celebrating Black Folks

Google has frequently celebrated gifted, accomplished and influential African Americans with its talked-about doodles.
Artists and celebrities have lent their talents and voices to make the doodles into special projects celebrating those who have made history, fought for people’s civil rights and impacted the globe. Let’s take a look at a few of the amazing Black folks that have been honored with Google Doodles:
Dr. Maya Angelou
Google celebrated Angelou on what would have been her 90th birthday on April 4. The company’s video doodle used her legendary poem, Still I Rise, featuring her voice and the words of others who have been inspired by her. Oprah, Alicia Keys, Laverne Cox and more famous figures lent their voice to the project.
Carter G. Woodson
For Black History Month in February, a doodle was created for Woodson, considered the “father of Black History.” Virginia-based illustrator Shannon Wright sketched the doodle, which was developed in collaboration with the Black Googlers Network
The legendary Nigerian novelist got a doodle on what would have been his 87th birthday on November 16, 2017. The influence of Achebe on modern African literature is nothing short of remarkable, several folks said on social media.
Josephine Baker
Google commemorated Baker with a slideshow on what would have been her 111th birthday on June 3, 2017. They celebrated her as a performer and as an activist.
Enoch Sontonga
Google shined a light on the choirmaster, poet and composer who wrote the first version of Africa’s democratic national anthem, “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika” (“God Bless Africa”) in 1897. The doodle, released on April 27, 2017, also celebrated Freedom Day, the date that South Africans commemorate in memory of the first post-apartheid elections held on that date in 1994.
