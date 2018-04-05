Issa Work Of Art: 5 Google Doodles Celebrating Black Folks

Google has frequently celebrated gifted, accomplished and influential African Americans with its talked-about doodles.

Artists and celebrities have lent their talents and voices to make the doodles into special projects celebrating those who have made history, fought for people’s civil rights and impacted the globe. Let’s take a look at a few of the amazing Black folks that have been honored with Google Doodles:

Dr. Maya Angelou

Google celebrated Angelou on what would have been her 90th birthday on April 4. The company’s video doodle used her legendary poem, Still I Rise, featuring her voice and the words of others who have been inspired by her. Oprah, Alicia Keys, Laverne Cox and more famous figures lent their voice to the project.

"Just like moons and like suns,

With the certainty of tides,

Just like hopes springing high,

Still I'll rise."

-Dr. Maya Angelou #GoogleDoodle #StillIRise @DrMayaAngelou → https://t.co/OCc0iXTLCT pic.twitter.com/U6xqOKeN1R — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 4, 2018

Carter G. Woodson

For Black History Month in February, a doodle was created for Woodson, considered the “father of Black History.” Virginia-based illustrator Shannon Wright sketched the doodle, which was developed in collaboration with the Black Googlers Network

Chinua Achebe

The legendary Nigerian novelist got a doodle on what would have been his 87th birthday on November 16, 2017. The influence of Achebe on modern African literature is nothing short of remarkable, several folks said on social media.

Today we celebrate Chinua Achebe's 87th birthday. Considered by many to be the father of modern African literature, Achebe has touched many lives with his words. #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/MQv1QoHIAX — Google in Africa (@googleafrica) November 16, 2017

Josephine Baker

Google commemorated Baker with a slideshow on what would have been her 111th birthday on June 3, 2017. They celebrated her as a performer and as an activist.

Check out our slideshow #GoogleDoodle in honor of Josephine Baker, legendary performer and activist! → https://t.co/oESCtbs9P8 pic.twitter.com/3xgFCtKtnr — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 3, 2017

Enoch Sontonga

Google shined a light on the choirmaster, poet and composer who wrote the first version of Africa’s democratic national anthem, “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika” (“God Bless Africa”) in 1897. The doodle, released on April 27, 2017, also celebrated Freedom Day, the date that South Africans commemorate in memory of the first post-apartheid elections held on that date in 1994.

Today's #GoogleDoodle in South Africa celebrates Freedom Day and composer Enoch Sontonga 🎶 → https://t.co/bp8oV8WVKm pic.twitter.com/emYpfi4Zoi — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 27, 2017

SEE ALSO:

Devonte Hart And His Siblings Removed From Public School The Day After Mother’s Child Abuse Conviction

North Carolina Cop Kills 60-Year-Old Black Man Within Minutes After A Traffic Stop