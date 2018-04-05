Entertainment
TIGER WOODS IS BACK AT THE MASTERS

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
The Masters golf tournament starts today and it’s getting a bunch of extra attention this year because Tiger Woods is back — and actually playing pretty well.

Because of all this extra attention, tickets to the event are more expensive than usual, but buyers need to be careful because the honchos at Augusta are cracking down on ticketspurchased on the secondary market. They really don’t want a bunch of chuckleheads walking around on the hallowed ground down there.

With that in mind, it’s probably best to just stay home and watch it on TV. A year after the tournament had its worst ratings in 13 years, this year is almost certain to be a bounce back year — with the Masters back in the spotlight in a big way… all thanks to Tiger.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • How do you think he will do?
  • Did the set back lead him to a major come back?
Don Juan Fasho

