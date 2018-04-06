Entertainment
CARDI B: Baby Bump On SNL

This weekend, Cardi B promotes her 13-track debut album, Invasion of Privacy, on Saturday Night Live.

Fans will be looking for signs that Cardi is pregnant.

She’s been concealing her baby bump since the Super Bowl. Sources told TMZ that Cardi drank only water at the parties because she and fiancé Offset of Migos were expecting. The baby is due in July.

British radio host Ebro Darden asked Cardi B about the rumors and why she’s kept her pregnancy secret. She replied (quote) “I’m not a damn animal at the zoo. People cannot expect me to be open about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private. You cannot invade my privacy.”

Cardi asked people to tune into her album to learn more. Invasion of Privacy arrived at midnight.  It trended all night long on social media. (People)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Allow every mother the privilege to decide how and when to announce they’re having a baby.
  • In February, Cardi denied pregnancy rumors on Twitter (quote) “No bitch, I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”
  • Next week, Cardi co-host with Jimmy Fallon the Tonight Show. She’ll stay on stage throughout the show to help interview guests.
  • NBC had better be on a delay in case she blurts out a four-letter word.
  • Cardi B is hiding something on the Saturday Night Live promo with guest host Chadwick Boseman.

 

