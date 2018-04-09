Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Flashback Footage: There Was Actually A Time When Female Rappers Got Along

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

For the one-hundredth and fifty billionth time this year, Cardi B had to address whether or not there’s beef between her and her femcee predecessor Nicki Minaj. During a recent interview with Beats 1, Bardi revealed to host Ebro Darden:

Even though her response about her and Nicki not filming their  “Motorsport” scene together is hella unconvincing, we’ll give Bardi a pass, since it’s her day.

Don’t you just miss the days when female hip hop was about supporting the next woman coming in instead of being shade n’ full:

We may not be at that point right now, but at last the genre is still alive and well with Cardi and Barbie both curving separate lanes. Even The Game can attest to that:

 

There was a golden time, back in the late 80’s and early 90’s when stars like Lil Kim and Missy Elliott  would actually enjoy spending time together with no diva-ness involved. Like in this epic clip from behind the scenes of Kim’s video “No Matter What They Say” in 2000. We see you too, MJB:

Let’s not forget when Queen Latifah, YoYo and MC Lyte hopped on Brandy‘s  “I Wanna Be Down” remix and bodied it together.

And judging by this video of Remy Ma bringing out Lil Kim, Queen Latifah, Young M.A, Cardi B and more at Summer Jam last year, it seems there’s only one rap queen that isn’t getting along well with the rest.

 

Until we figure out what’s really good with the leading ladies in the game, we’ll just have to keep replaying the only song and video to highlight all the ladies in hip hop of that time:  “Ladies Night (Not Tonight Remix).”

21 years later and that video still goes! Let’s hope we get a newer version featuring today’s femcees, before it’s too late.

via GIPHY

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Flashback Footage: There Was Actually A Time When Female Rappers Got Along

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos