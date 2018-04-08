Cardi B Reveals Pregnancy on SNL

After speculation and rumors galore Cardi B ‘silently’ revealed her pregnancy to the world on her second Saturday Night Live performance April 8th. Yes, it’s official Cardi B and Offset are having a baby!
Cardi wore a custom Christian Siriano gown and celebrated being ‘free’ backstage after her revealing performance. We imagine the free is referring to being able to let that belly out and talk about upcoming motherhood. The rapper has been quiet about the rumors but had everyone looking sideways when she started working extra hard to complete visuals and an album before the rumored delivery date.
But what better time to reveal that she’s pregnant than the week her album dropped and went gold on the same day and her Saturday Night Live performance?! No official word on the due date but rumors have been saying she will be having an early summer baby.
This will be the first child for Cardi and the fourth child for Offset. Offset has two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter Kalea Marie from prior relationships. No word either on when the couple will marry. Congrats to the happy couple!
