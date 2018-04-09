Cincy
Home > Cincy

#WTFasho Bugged and Burned

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

An Ohio man must not have any shoes or rolled up magazines at home. That’s the only way to explain why he tried to use fire to kill insects and ended up burning down his house.

Investigators say the homeowner was fed up with insects crawling around his two-family house and tried to fix the problem by setting fire to them. The blaze started on the second floor and quickly spread. Both families inside the house were able to evacuate safely.

After the fire, which caused an estimated $20,000 in damages, the local fire chief issued a reminder and a warning. “We always recommend to have a professional if you have a rodent or insect problem to alleviate that problem and not to use open flames.” (WKEF-TV)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Anyone dumb enough to use fire to rid a house of insects is likely going to do some other dumb things.
  • You don’t use fire to kill insects unless you’re a total pyro.
  • Remember this idiot who tried to set a spider on fire, only to watch the burning spider set fire to his mattress?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho , Bugged and , burned , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading #WTFasho Bugged and Burned

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos