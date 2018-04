DL’s GED Section: What Does Stephon Clark’s Dating Choices Have To Do With His Death?

DL was scrolling on his Facebook when he saw a post from someone who stated that they felt bad for the family of Stephon Clark but not for him because of his dating choices. DL finds it stupid that someone would even pick a fight like that in light of how Clark was killed.

