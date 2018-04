Blac Chyna New Dream House Has A ‘Secret’ Sex Room?

In a video for Architectual Digest posted on Tuesday, the 29-year-old model teamed up with Lehrer Architects’ Michael Lehrer to design her dream home, sex room, money vault and all.

Showing up to her appointment her list started off normal, I guess, but then it got turnt up for the designer when he heard that Black Chyna wanted a to have a little sex room built.

“So, maybe, like, in my closet, and it’s, like, a button that I push and you can go in there, like a secret little room,” she suggests, before describing her money vault. “Have you ever seen this movie called Richie Rich?” she asks Lehrer. “That’s where I kind of got the idea from.”

Watch below:

