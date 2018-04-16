Feature Story
Mariah Carey Is Writing A Memoir

Mimi is becoming an author as she preps another album.

Written By: Nia Noelle

New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Mariah Carey is putting together a memoir on the heels of revealing her bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Mariah has shared glimpses of her life with fans before, and this latest peek could be a real page-turner.

According to Page Six, she is writing a memoir and a source claims that she’s been much more introspective since revealing that she’s bipolar.

“There were very few people in her circle who knew [she was bipolar]. It was a very personal decision for her. She’s been on and off medication since she was diagnosed,” the insider said.

Doctor’s diagnosed Mariah in 2001, and she in control of the disorder now that she is consistently back on her medication.

“At a certain point, the truth will set you free. Hopefully, [being vocal about bipolar disorder] will be freeing for her,” another source explained. “When you have people that you were close with, like Whitney and Prince, at a certain point, you look inward and come to terms with whatever demons you have.”

Now that Mariah is back in control of herself, she’s got a pretty busy schedule. In addition to her upcoming memoir, Mariah’s also prepping her 15th album and a tour.

