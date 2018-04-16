Giant Eagle Recalls Romaine Lettuce For E. Coli

Due to a CDC notice the supermarket chain is voluntarily recalling romaine lettuce.

Giant Eagle is recalling any food items containing romaine lettuce due to a CDC alert. The alert came after an Arizona supplier found shipments of lettuce containing E. Coli.

E.coli Outbreak: Don’t buy or eat chopped romaine lettuce from a store or restaurant if it’s from the Yuma, Arizona growing region. If they don’t know, don’t eat it. https://t.co/WTdyf3IWsY pic.twitter.com/BhZC08kF4w — CDC (@CDCgov) April 13, 2018

E. Coli is a bacterium that causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. No reported cases have been reported at this time.

Giant Eagle said customers who have purchased the affected products should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District for a refund.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV