Giant Eagle Recalls Romaine Lettuce For E. Coli

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Due to a CDC notice the supermarket chain is voluntarily recalling romaine lettuce.

Giant Eagle is recalling any food items containing romaine lettuce due to a CDC alert. The alert came after an Arizona supplier found shipments of lettuce containing E. Coli.

 

E. Coli is a bacterium that causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. No reported cases have been reported at this time.

Giant Eagle said customers who have purchased the affected products should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District for a refund.

Source: 10TV

Photos