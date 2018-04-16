Giant Eagle Recalls Romaine Lettuce For E. Coli

1 reads Leave a comment
Due to a CDC notice the supermarket chain is voluntarily recalling romaine lettuce.
Giant Eagle is recalling any food items containing romaine lettuce due to a CDC alert. The alert came after an Arizona supplier found shipments of lettuce containing E. Coli.
E. Coli is a bacterium that causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. No reported cases have been reported at this time.
Giant Eagle said customers who have purchased the affected products should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District for a refund.
8 Rosa Regale Cocktail Recipes That Will Impress Your Friends
8 photos Launch gallery
8 Rosa Regale Cocktail Recipes That Will Impress Your Friends
1. Rosa Regale Cocktail Recipes1 of 8
2. Rosa Cherry Bling2 of 8
3. Bella Rosa3 of 8
4. Rosa Mirosa4 of 8
5. Rosa Raspberry Chocatini5 of 8
6. Sangria Rosa6 of 8
7. Rosa Torta Rosa7 of 8
8. Rosa Mimosa8 of 8
Source: 10TV
comments – add yours