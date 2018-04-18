Fans Are Suspicious That Rihanna Might Be Ready To Drop An Album, Here’s Why

A suspicious new Instagram post from Rihanna has some fans predicting that the bad gal has some new music is on the way. The photo is of two TVs stacked on top of one another, which she captioned “didn’t they tell u?”—an allusion to the lyrics from her huge 2016 anthem “Needed Me.”

didn’t they tell u? A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 17, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

Some users are noting that the post appears to include a visual of Rihanna’s chest, so this could also be the first hint at her upcoming lingerie line with Fenty.

The airwaves have been filled with secretive announcements from some of the biggest artists in the game recently–with Drake and J. Cole both announcing their impending releases–so it’s safe to say fans around the world have albums on the mind. It has been a while since Rihanna dropped new music, with her last project Anti being over 2 years old, so another project would most definitely be a welcomed edition by the Coachella killer.

Whatever the case, something from Rihanna is coming–hopefully we find out exactly what that is soon.

