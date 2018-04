Court Approves $1.7 Million Settlement for Ohio State Fair Victim

A nearly $1.8 million settlement has been approved by a Licking County probate judge for Jennifer Lambert.

Lambert was among the seven people hurt when the Fire Ball broke apart last summer. She hasn’t been home since that day last July and remains in rehab with a traumatic brain injury.

The accident killed Tyler Jarrell on the opening day of the fair.

According to the court filing, after paying medical and attorney fees, nearly $554,000 will go to Lambert’s special needs trust.

via ABC6OnYourSide

Also On 100.3: