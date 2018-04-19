YO! MTV RAPS: One Night Only Event

Yo! MTV Raps is coming back for one night only — and maybe longer.

The iconic hip-hop video show will go from your memories to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on June 1st for Yo! MTV Raps: 30th Anniversary Experience. The all-star lineup includes lots of Golden Era MCs the show’s former viewers will want to see, including Big Daddy Kane, the Juice Crew, Eric B. and Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Boogie Down Productions, EPMD, Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav, Melle Mel, the Furious Five, Pharcyde, Fat Joe, Brand Nubian, Nice and Smooth, Onyx, Black Sheep, Das EFX, Special Ed, Yo-Yo and Kid Capri are all expected to make an appearance.

The event will be hosted by former hosts Fab 5 Freddy and the weekday crew – Ed Lover, Doctor Dre and T-Money – will be spearheading the event alongside DJ Skribble, Kool DJ Red Alert and Chuck Chillout. (AMNY)

Depending how the event goes, Dre teased, “It might be coming to a city near you. Many more announcements to come.”

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, but if you can’t make it, you should still be able to live stream the event.

Fasho Thoughts:

Eminem , Redman and Method Man are expected to make appearances via video.

, and are expected to make appearances via video. This sounds like a great early father’s day gift for your pops.

I’m not above paying a few bucks for a night of nostalgia to relive my glory days.

You know you want to dust off those old ‘fits and see if you can still hit your signature dance move.

Apparently the show’s former hosts were inspired by the I Love the 90s tour.

tour. All we got for the show’s 25th anniversary was a new merch pack.

Also On 100.3: