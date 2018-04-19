Entertainment
YO! MTV RAPS: One Night Only Event

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Yo! MTV Raps is coming back for one night only — and maybe longer.

The iconic hip-hop video show will go from your memories to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on June 1st for Yo! MTV Raps: 30th Anniversary Experience. The all-star lineup includes lots of Golden Era MCs the show’s former viewers will want to see, including Big Daddy Kanethe Juice CrewEric B. and RakimDoug E. FreshKRS-OneBoogie Down Productions, EPMDPublic Enemy’s Flavor FlavMelle Mel, the Furious FivePharcydeFat JoeBrand NubianNice and Smooth, OnyxBlack SheepDas EFX, Special Ed, Yo-Yo and Kid Capri are all expected to make an appearance.

The event will be hosted by former hosts Fab 5 Freddy and the weekday crew – Ed LoverDoctor Dre and T-Money – will be spearheading the event alongside DJ SkribbleKool DJ Red Alert and Chuck Chillout. (AMNY)

Depending how the event goes, Dre teased, “It might be coming to a city near you. Many more announcements to come.”

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, but if you can’t make it, you should still be able to live stream the event.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • EminemRedman and Method Man are expected to make appearances via video.
  • This sounds like a great early father’s day gift for your pops.
  • I’m not above paying a few bucks for a night of nostalgia to relive my glory days.
  • You know you want to dust off those old ‘fits and see if you can still hit your signature dance move.
  • Apparently the show’s former hosts were inspired by the I Love the 90s tour.
  • All we got for the show’s 25th anniversary was a new merch pack.
Photos