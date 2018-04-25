Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

The African American Women In Cinema Organization Announces Their 2018 Webisode Winner

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 20 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

The African American Women In Cinema Organization (AAWIC) holds an annual webisode competition to find Hollywood’s next Black, female voice and uplift their work. Based in NYC, the AAWIC hosts a well-known female film festival, spotlighting women filmmakers from all over the country. This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the webisode competition and the talent and entries were plentiful.

Brianna Seagraves

Source: Brianna Seagraves / Courtesy of Brianna Seagraves

The winner is Brianna Seagraves, an actress, writer, director, and producer. Her first self-written comedy web series was titled Domesticated (2015). Since then, she has turned to writing drama. Her latest project is called All Things Considered (2017) and the piece that won the webisode competition. She’s written for major shows like Orange Is The New Black, Law and Order and Boardwalk Empire. She currently plays the role of Cassandra on the TV series SoleKings. In 2008, she made her directorial debut with George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum that premiered at the Billie Holiday Theater in Brooklyn, New York. Seagraves is a graduate of Temple University and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Seagraves told Hello Beautiful,

“I am excited and honored to be chosen as the winner of this festival, especially since it’s main focus is to highlight, uplift, and support Black women as writers, creators and the powerful storytellers we are.”

All Things Considered follows a young man who has his life thrown into a tailspin when some unexpected news lands him in the middle of two women. Leaning on his family and friends for advice, he must consider where his life is headed and make an important decision about his future.

Terra Renee, President of AAWIC, said, “I am pleased that our Jury have selected All Things Considered as the winner of the 20th AAWIC FF Webisode competition. This is a strong testament to great talent in the world of digital technology.”

You can watch the webisode below.

Beauties, do you have a web series idea? You can submit next year. Bookmark AAWIC’s website and sign up for their mailing list.

DON’T MISS:

HB Spotlight: Enter The African American Women In Cinema Webisode Competition

WARD GIRLS: Watch A Preview Of HelloBeautiful’s Documentary About The Style Of The Women Of New Orleans

Watch Filmmaker Stacey Muhammad Discuss The Magic And Beauty Of Black Women In Cinema

2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals

Hail To Independent Film! Our Faves Shine At The 2018 Spirit Awards

22 photos Launch gallery

Hail To Independent Film! Our Faves Shine At The 2018 Spirit Awards

Continue reading Hail To Independent Film! Our Faves Shine At The 2018 Spirit Awards

Hail To Independent Film! Our Faves Shine At The 2018 Spirit Awards

[caption id="attachment_2983030" align="alignleft" width="738"] Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] On Saturday, March 3, the stars gathered in Malibu to honor this year's stars in in independent film. And what a day it was! With "Get Out's" Jordan Peele winning for Best Feature Film and Best Director and "Mudbound's" Dee Rees winning the Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble, the 2018 event was nothing but #BlackExcellence from head to toe. Here's a peek at the best looks from on-stage, the red carpet and behind the scenes.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now