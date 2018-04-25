Judge Blocks Trump’s Order To End DACA Program That Protects Scores Of Black Immigrants

Photo by

Judge Blocks Trump’s Order To End DACA Program That Protects Scores Of Black Immigrants

The NAACP is one of the groups that brought legal action against the administration.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 23 hours ago
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled against the Trump administration’s decision to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that touches the lives of many young immigrants from the African Diaspora.

See Also: Trump’s Attack On Obama Immigration Program Puts Black People In Danger. The NAACP Fights Back.

U.S. District Judge John D. Bates called the administration’s termination of DACA “virtually unexplained, hence “unlawful.” Under his decision, the government has 90 days to justify ending the program. His ruling would also require Homeland Security to enroll new applicants.

The NAACP, one of the groups that challenged the administration’s termination of DACA, is pleased with the ruling but warned that the battle isn’t over. “The government still has an opportunity to try to save their rescission of the program,” said Bradford Berry, NAACP general counsel, according to the Washington Post.

DACA protects from deportation an estimated 690,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought into the United States as children, dubbed “dreamers.” Those who qualify for the program also receive renewable work permits.

Termination of DACA would end the legal status of approximately 36,000 African immigrants and about 20,000 from Caribbean nations, the NAACP stated in a NewsOne op-ed.

“We are pressing this lawsuit not just on behalf of children and young people of color who’ve emerged to become positive, upstanding and valued members of our community, but also in defense of our members, many of which include DACA registrants from all across the nation,” the organization added.

Trump promised his supporters that he would halt illegal immigration to the United States. Ending DACA, just like his vow to build a wall at the Mexican border, is part of that effort.

Bates is the third judge to rule against Trump on the DACA. However, the president’s Justice Department pledged to “continue to vigorously defend” its position on the program.

Photos
