Dulé Hill And Jazmyn Simon Tie The Knot

Last year, around this time, we reported that actors Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon were engaged.Now, the two are husband and wife.

Simon, 33, perhaps best known for her role on HBO’s “Ballers,” shared the news on her Instagram page.

The couple announced that they’d tied the knot yesterday on Instagram with the hashtag #SimonSaysHill.

Source Madamenoire

