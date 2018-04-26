KANYE WEST: Team Trump

Kanye West had quite the day on Twitter on Wednesday.

Kanye divided his fans and followers when he continued to show support for President Trump and other key conservatives. ‘Ye said that “you don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals.” A couple hours later, Trump himself retweeted the post and added the caption, “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

‘Ye also decided to show off pictures of his signed red baseball cap, with the caption “My MAGA hat is signed!” followed by tons of flame emojis. The President got a kick out of this one, too, retweeting and replying “MAGA!”

Kanye also posted a picture wearing the MAGA hat while posed with two guys in suits. One of the guys is music man Lyor Cohen who some believed was using an alt-right hand gesture, but it turns out he was making a “300” to represent his company, 300 Entertainment.

Chance the Rapper defended Kanye against critics, saying that he’s “in a great space and not affected by folks trying to question his mental or physical health. [He’s still the] same ‘Ye from the VMAs [and the] same ‘Ye from the telethon.”

fASHO tHOUGHTS:

Kanye also posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Anthony Scaramucci , who texted him after Chance tweeted, “Black people don’t have to be democrats.”

In addition to his blatant support of Trump, Kanye has also criticized Obama, saying he didn't do enough for Chicago.

Kanye has lost it. This guy is off the bath salts.

He’s just trying to get people talking — mission accomplished.

The more his mind starts turning to politics, the more likely an actual presidential run seems.

