Ray Allen Shares His Favorite Era Of Life And Basketball

NBA legend Ray Allen has had a remarkable career and has been there to see the changes as a player during his time as a professional basketball player.

He has a new book called From The Outside: My Journey Through Life & The Game I Love that talks all about it even the era of his life that he found to be his favorite.

“For the most part you know for me now I like watching the game when it’s tough,” explained Allen. “Like where you know you just can’t go to a lane and get an easy basket. It’s so much better because you had to think about strategies and you just can’t trick the referee.”

