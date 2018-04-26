Virginia Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room Using Towels, Knives & Shoelaces

A Virginia woman used her motherly instincts to safely give birth alone in a hotel room in Istanbul, Turkey. In her now viral Twitter thread, Tia Freeman details she found out she was pregnant late in her third trimester after her birth control failed. By the time she discovered she was expecting, the mom-to-be had already booked a trip to the Middle East and decided to take the voyage anyway.
On the flight, Freeman started experiencing contractions, and had to endure the early pains of labor while shuffling through international customs.
Once Freeman arrived at her hotel, she began Googling and Youtubing videos on how to give birth. She filled a tub, got towels together, and managed to give birth to a baby boy. She ended up cutting the umbilical chord with knives and shoelaces.
Get into the brave tale below:
You can find the full thread here.
