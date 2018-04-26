Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Virginia Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room Using Towels, Knives & Shoelaces

Black women can literally do anything.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

A Virginia woman used her motherly instincts to safely give birth alone in a hotel room in Istanbul, Turkey. In her now viral Twitter thread, Tia Freeman details she found out she was pregnant late in her third trimester after her birth control failed. By the time she discovered she was expecting, the mom-to-be had already booked a trip to the Middle East and decided to take the voyage anyway.

On the flight, Freeman started experiencing contractions, and had to endure the early pains of labor while shuffling through international customs.

Once Freeman arrived at her hotel, she began Googling and Youtubing videos on how to give birth. She filled a tub, got towels together, and managed to give birth to a baby boy. She ended up cutting the umbilical chord with knives and shoelaces.

Get into the brave tale below:

You can find the full thread here. 

RELATED LINKS

Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Son

Why I Feel Bad For Khloe Kardashian Even Though Karma Is Real

Tristan Thompson &amp; Khloe Kardashian Are Having A Girl…But Where Is His Son?

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Virginia Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room Using Towels, Knives & Shoelaces

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 weeks ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now