Ohioans Can Fish For FREE May 5th & 6th

Ohio giving fishers the hookup this weekend!
If you love to fish listen up, you can fish for free this weekend.
It is part of the state’s Ohio’s Free Fishing Days where you can fish at public waters from May 5th and 6th. This is the only time the state doesn’t require individuals to be 16-years or older to fish.
All ages can get in on the fun. However, if you do decide to bring children along keep these tips in mind:
- Keep the trip simple by considering a child’s age and skill level.
- Choose a pond, lake or stream where children will be able to easily catch a few fish.
- A spin-cast reel is usually the easiest for kids to use.
- Bring a camera and snacks.
- Be patient – plan on spending time untangling lines, baiting hooks, landing fish and taking pictures.
- Most of all, have fun.
Source: 10TV
