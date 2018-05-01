Ohioans Can Fish For FREE May 5th & 6th

Photo by

Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohioans Can Fish For FREE May 5th & 6th

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Ohio giving fishers the hookup this weekend!

If you love to fish listen up, you can fish for free this weekend.

It is part of the state’s Ohio’s Free Fishing Days where you can fish at public waters from May 5th and 6th. This is the only time the state doesn’t require individuals to be 16-years or older to fish.

All ages can get in on the fun. However, if you do decide to bring children along keep these tips in mind:

  • Keep the trip simple by considering a child’s age and skill level.
  • Choose a pond, lake or stream where children will be able to easily catch a few fish.
  • A spin-cast reel is usually the easiest for kids to use.
  • Bring a camera and snacks.
  • Be patient – plan on spending time untangling lines, baiting hooks, landing fish and taking pictures.
  • Most of all, have fun.

D.L. Hughley at Free Lunch Friday Angie’s Soul Food [Photos]

36 photos Launch gallery

D.L. Hughley at Free Lunch Friday Angie’s Soul Food [Photos]

Continue reading D.L. Hughley at Free Lunch Friday Angie’s Soul Food [Photos]

D.L. Hughley at Free Lunch Friday Angie’s Soul Food [Photos]

Source: 10TV

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now