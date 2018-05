Russ Parr: What Was The Point Of Kim Kardashians Perfume Pictures?

Kim Kardashian is once again sending the internet into a frenzy. This time it’s revealing pictures of her advertising her new perfume for sales. Russ and the team just don’t see the purpose in showing off certain parts of her body for sales.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: