Ross County Issue’s High Overdose Warnings!

Ross County, OH has issued a warning after a rash of recent overdoses. The numbers are way higher than usual. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, in the last week, there have been an unusually high number of overdoses, specifically in the last three days.

Officials believe that an extremely potent opiate may have recently hit the streets and may be disguised as heroine or fake pills designed to look like real pharmaceuticals and it’s causing respiratory failure instantly.

The Ross County Health District asks anyone who witnesses an overdose to stay with the person and call 911 immediately.

