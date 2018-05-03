Feature Story
Fellas, This Is A Huge No-No When You’re About To Holla At A Girl

As Friday approaches, here's a tip for you.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted May 3, 2018
Jasmin Brown is an actress and comedian who consistently drops gems in a hilarious way on the ‘Gram. Recently, she took some time to explain why men fail when they send a friend to speak to a woman on their behalf. We’re guessing most ladies will agree with Jazzy’s thinking. So, fellas hit us up to let us know what the game plan is when you bust out this tired move. We need answers.

