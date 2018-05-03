Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases Trailer

Last summer, FX and creator John Singleton brought us the blistering and critically-acclaimed 80s crack drama Snowfall—and if you were holding your breathe to find out what’s next, you can finally exhale because season two is just around the corner.

#Snowfall: First teaser, premiere date unveiled for John Singleton's '80s crack epidemic drama on FX https://t.co/MJU5jN6WYF pic.twitter.com/w03DvgBvM5 — Shadow and Act (@shadowandact) May 2, 2018

John Singleton has always provided audiences with very realistic portrayals of inner city life and he continued that streak with his hit FX series Snowfall, which is set to return to TV screens this July. The drama series centering on the 80s crack epidemic is ready to give you a second season that promises to be just as riveting as the first, as reported by Shadow and Act.

Via Shadow and Act:

FX has released a first teaser and unveiled a July 19 premiere date for season 2 of ‘Snowfall.’ The 1980s crack epidemic-era drama series was created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron.

According to the network, in the show’s second season, ‘Snowfall’ will continue its riveting story about the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it.

Season two follows the ensemble of characters as they intersect and overlap within the mosaic of Los Angeles as we enter 1984, all of them working toward their ultimate goals of money, power and influence. The players here are: Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), young street entrepreneur beginning to experience the perils of success; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative who finds that his off-book drug-funded operation may be vulnerable from unexpected sources, both personal and professional; and Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the drug running couple who discover the potency of crack and try to exploit it despite the new dangers involved.

You can check out the official teaser trailer for Snowfall season two BELOW:

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Several Officers Injured During Connecticut Hostage Explosions

Body Cam Footage From 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Released

Also On 100.3: