Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

The SEC Has Subpoenaed Jay-Z Over Rocawear Deal With Iconix

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 21 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

On Thursday the SEC filed a subpoena for Shawn ‘Jay-Z‘ Carter to testify about the more than $200M Iconix paid to acquire his fashion brand, Rocawear.

Concerts / Konzerte: Jay Z

Source: Hoch Zwei / Getty

The SEC has been looking more into Iconix financial reporting and in relation to Rocawear, they more than $200 million they paid to acquire “intangible assets” associated with the brand.

This isn’t the first subpoena that the SEC has served Carter. The initial subpoena was issued on November 16th, 2017. Carter gained new counsel in February 2018 and the SEC subpoenaed him again for his testimony. The agency said, “Carter has failed to appear as required by the subpoenas and, through his counsel, Carter has declined to provide any additional dates on which he will agree to appear for investigative testimony.’

RELATED: #SayHerName: 16-Year-Old Set To Testify Against Her Alleged Rapist Found Dead

The SEC feels the subpoena is appropriate as the “information sought from the witness (Carter) is relevant to the investigation.” The agency also added that the application, “does not reflect a determination by the SEC or its staff that Carter has violated provisions of the federal securities law at issue in the investigation.”

A representative for Jay-Z tweeted to CNBC, “We are aware that the SEC is seeking information on Iconix financial reporting. Mr. Carter has no role in that reporting or Iconix’s other actions as a public company. Mr. Carter is a private citizen who should not be involved in this matter.”

In March 2016, Iconix said it would write-down where the $169M in relation to Rocawear and in March 2018, there was an additional write-down of $34M. Shares of Iconix plummeted in December 2015 after the company publicly confirmed that the SEC was conducting a formal investigation into its accounting issues.

DON’T MISS:

Amazon Greenlights Meek Mill Doc Produced By Jay-Z

Jay-Z Reveals ‘The Most Beautiful Thing’ Blue Ivy Ever Said To Him

Hilarious! JAY-Z Stops Blue Ivy From Bidding $19K On A Painting

Celebrating Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s 10th Wedding Anniversary

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrating Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s 10th Wedding Anniversary

Continue reading Celebrating Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s 10th Wedding Anniversary

Celebrating Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s 10th Wedding Anniversary

Jay-Z and Beyoncé got married on March 4, 2008. These two have done a lot together, so to celebrate we’re taking a look back at some of their greatest accomplishments. (Source: People Music)

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 10 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now