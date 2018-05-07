Features
Home > Features

Watch: ‘Arrested Development’ Drops A New Trailer For Season 5, Reveals Netflix Release Date

The gang's all here...and they're more dysfunctional than ever.

Written By: rebecahjacobs

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Netflix Log

Source: Ted Soqui / Getty

Only a few days after the show’s creator and showrunner Mitch Hurwitz provided fans with a re-cut version of Arrested Development’s fourth season, we have been absolutely blessed with a trailer for season 5, along with an official release date: May 29.

Arrested Development triumphantly returned via Netflix in 2013 after a never-ending campaign by fans to bring back the series, which was canceled way too prematurely in 2006 by Fox. This time around with season 5, it’s been another five years, and we’re as ready as ever to see the Bluth family back together.

Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Jeffrey Tambor, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, David Cross, and Jessica Walter…the gang is all here and working together for this highly anticipated and long-awaited season.

Check out the trailer below and get ready for new episodes of Arrested Development in just 3 short weeks.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Watch: ‘Arrested Development’ Drops A New Trailer For Season 5, Reveals Netflix Release Date

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now