Did You Know Montell Jordan Is A Executive Pastor?

This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan was the party jam of the 90’s hands down. Whenever the song came on everyone got down. Well, Jordan is showing how we do it again, but this time in marriage. His new book, This Is How We Do It: Making Your Marriage A Masterpeace by him and his wife Kristin looks to really help couples connect.

“I am an executive pastor at Victory World Church in Norcross, Georgia,” explained Jordan. “I get to do marriage ministry alongside my wife along with doing the word.”

This book tells the story of their life together as a couple and the hope is that others can receive valuable information from it.

“This was really a labor of love for my wife. She felt that the Lord had spoken to her about telling our story,” explained Jordan. “But the book is a way that people can tangibly hold our story in their hand and understand that when God gets a hold of a man’s heart and a woman’s heart that amazing things can happen.”

