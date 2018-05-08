Entertainment
GEORGE ZIMMERMAN: Arrested For Threatening Private Investigator

George Zimmerman, the Florida man who was famously acquitted for the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012, was arrested again last week for stalking and harassing a private investigator whom he threatened to feed to an alligator.

Zimmerman was booked into the Seminole County Jail following an investigation into claims made by a private investigator who accused Zimmerman of making threats. The P.I., Dennis Warren, was hired by a production company that was making a documentary about the Trayvon Martin shooting. Warren says he stopped talking to Zimmerman when he started making threats, but Zimmerman continued to stalk and harass him and the documentary’s producer. At one point, Zimmerman suggested that he was going to feed Warren to an alligator.

Deputies say they’ve recorded 55 threatening calls, 67 texts, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman over a 10-day period back in December. In one of the texts, Zimmerman included a link to an article in which he was quoted as saying, “I know how to handle people who (mess) with me, I have since February of 2012. Anyone who (messes) with my parents will be fed to an alligator.” Zimmerman has been released from jail on bond. (CBS News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Zimmerman has been arrested several times since 2012. He is clearly a troublemaker and should be locked up.
  • The more trouble he has with the law, the more disappointing his acquittal in the Trayvon Martin case is.
  • He’s had a target on his back since the acquittal so trouble seems to have a way of just finding him.
