Childish Gambino Breaks Own YouTube Records

Childish Gambino is blowin up YouTube!! His “This Is America” music video was viewed almost one million times in the first hour of its release on Saturday, and almost 13 million times in the first day. It was YouTube’s most watched video for three days in a row, and landed one of the biggest debuts of the year on the platform. The video depicts gun violence, mass shootings and police brutality.

